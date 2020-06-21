Jim Miller Leads UFC Vegas 3 Salaries With $208,000 Payday

Spread the word!













Jim Miller walked away UFC Vegas 3 with the highest salary on the night.

Miller opened the main card in a catchweight 160-pound fight with Roosevelt Roberts and got the job done swiftly with a first-round submission victory last night.

As a result, the lightweight veteran earned $208,000 with his Performance of the Night bonus taking his total earnings up to $258,000.

Main event winner Curtis Blaydes was the second-highest earner with $180,000 for his win over Alexander Volkov who earned $80,000.

Josh Emmett earned $152,000 after defeating Shane Burgos in their back-and-forth war in the co-main event. The fight was unsurprisingly given Fight of the Night honors so Emmett earned another $50,000 to take his total earnings up to $202,000.

Full UFC Vegas 3 Salaries

Here are the full salaries for UFC Vegas 3 which doesn’t include Performance of the Night bonuses (via MMA Fighting):

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($80,000)

Josh Emmett ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) vs. Shane Burgos ($75,000)

Raquel Pennington ($63,000 + $63,000 win bonus = $126,000) def. Marion Reneau ($38,000)

Belal Muhammad ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Lyman Good ($28,000)

Jim Miller ($104,000 + $104,000 win bonus = $208,000) def. Roosevelt Roberts ($25,000)

Preliminary card

Bobby Green ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($38,000 + $38,000 win bonus = $76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)

What do you make of the UFC Vegas 3 salaries?