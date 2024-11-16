Jim Miller wraps up 27th. Octagon win with guillotine stoppage over Damon Jackson – UFC 309 Highlights

Veteran lightweight fan-favorite, Jim Miller continues to extend his record for the most wins in Octagon history tonight — wrapping up yet another guillotine choke stoppage win, this time in a first round effort against fellow grappler, Damon Jackson on the preliminary card of UFC 309.

Miller, who had been sidelined he featured at the monumental UFC 300 card earlier this year, looked to rebound from a bloody unanimous decision loss against fellow veteran, King Green.

And making short-work of lightweight newcomer, Jackson tonight at Madison Square Garden, Miller, a perennial contender at 155lbs during his stalwart stay in the UFC — wrapped up another patented guillotine choke, turning in his twenty first career submission stoppage to boot.

Following his defeat to boot, Jackson laid both his gloves on the Octagon canvas, appearing to single an end to his storied combat sports career.

Below, catch the highlights from Jim Miller’s submission win over Damon Jackson at UFC 309