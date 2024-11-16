Ramiz Brahimaj flattens Mickey Gall with huge knockout win – UFC 309 Highlights

On home soil, Ramiz Brahimaj returns to the winner’s enclosure — and in some huge fashion, courtesy of a brutal first round knockout win over veteran contender, Mickey Gall in the featured early preliminary bout of UFC 309.

Brahimaj, who had been sidelined since he dropped a prior decision loss to Themba Gorimbo back in May of this year, continuing his 50-50 run in the promotion.

As for Gall, the veteran welterweight challenger now drops his fourth consecutive loss in the division, with Brahimaj turning his first career knockout victory to boot at Madison Square Garden.

And in a huge victory — following a similarly stunning knockout from Oban Elliott against Basil Haffiz on the preliminary card, Brahimaj flattened Gall at the Octagon fence with a huge, winging right hook, before following up with a series of ground strikes to land a flat KO triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Ramiz Brahimaj’s knockout win over Mickey Gall