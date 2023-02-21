Jessica Andrade suffered wardrobe malfunction against Erin Blanchfield; ‘All I could think of was my breast’

Jessica Andrade claims an untimely wardrobe malfunction led to the fight-ending sequence in her main event matchup with Erin Blanchfield.

On Saturday night, Andrade stepped into the UFC Vegas 69 headliner on short notice for a showdown with fast-rising contender Erin Blanchfield. ‘Bate Estaca’ entered the bout on a three-fight win streak and was on the cusp of earning another UFC title opportunity until Blanchfield scored a second-round submission over the heavy hitting Brazilian. It was a statement victory for Blanchfield who moved to 5-0 inside the Octagon and slid right into Andrade’s No. 3 spot in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight rankings.

Discussing the loss in an interview with Ag Fight, Jessica Andrade revealed that she had lost focus during Blanchfield’s pivotal second-round takedown when her breast became exposed.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus. Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter,” Andrade explains.

🚨🚨🚨REAR NAKED CHOKE🚨🚨🚨



Erin Blanchfield gets it done in Round 2‼️



“Cold Blooded” submits the powerful Jessica Andrade to solidify her contender spot ❄️🩸#UFCVegas69



pic.twitter.com/YcWz2PtjFr — RearNakedTakes (@RearNakedTakes) February 19, 2023

Jessica Andrade Says She Shouldn’t Have Concerned Herself With the Accidental Slip

The slip didn’t appear to be caught on camera during the broadcast, but Andrade said it was enough to distract her from the work Blanchfield was doing which ultimately led to her succumbing to a rear-naked choke.

“All I could think of was my breast,” Andrade continued. “When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great game plan. It wasn’t on purpose.”

Of course, this was far from the first time Jessica Andrade’s breast had been exposed to the public. The former UFC strawweight champion had a brief stint on the popular internet content subscription service OnlyFans where she offered X-rated pictures of herself to curious fans armed with a credit card and a sense of adventure.

“We have to be ready for everything. I should’ve been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out. It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn’t even be worried about that,” she said (h/t Bloody Elbow)