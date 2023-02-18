Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade in round two via RNC – UFC Vegas 69 Highlights

By
Craig Pekios
-
Erin Blanchfield
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

On Saturday night, No. 10 ranked women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield faced the toughest test of her career as she stepped into the Octagon with No. 3 ranked Jessica Andrade in the UFC Vegas 69 headliner. With serious UFC flyweight title implications at play, both women stepped into the cage intent on scoring a statement victory and putting themselves in pole position for a shot at 125-pound gold.

The opening round saw both win stand and trade with one another. Blanchfield held her own with the always dangerous Andrade who was able to stifle a couple of takedown attempts from Blanchfield in the early going. Blanchfield landed a big right hand and buckled Andrade, but the former strawweight champion was able to recover and defended yet another takedown attempt as the round came to a close.

READ MORE:  Justin Tafa slams bonus snub: "Like a walkout KO should be automatic."

Just over a minute into the second round, Blanchfield was able to land a takedown and quickly transitioned to Andrade’s back, cinching in a rear-naked choke that forced Andrade to tap out.

Official Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37 of Round 2

Check Out Highlights from Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69 Below: