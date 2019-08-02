Jessica Andrade Wants Super Fight With Valentina Shevchenko

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade has her first title defense at the end of the month. She will take on Weili Zhang in the main event of UFC Shenzhen. Yet, she is already looking ahead to a super fight with flyweight champ, Valentina Shevchenko.

However, the flyweight champ also has a title fight upcoming next weekend against Liz Carmouche. Should they both win, though, Andrade believes this is the fight to make.

“That’s a fight I would really like to have,” Jessica Andrade said to Portal de Vale Tudo (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “I believe that, if I win my next fight, which is my most important fight at the moment, who knows, I might ask for this Shevchenko fight. She’s the best at flyweight, so it would be a cool test for me.

“I really like her, I always hug her, greet her and talk to her everywhere we meet,” she continued. “She’s really nice, but I want to test myself, too. I want to see what level I’m at. If I have really improved. If I defend my title now, I do want to ask for the chance to fight Valentina and become a champion in two different weight classes.”

It also makes sense given the fact Jessica Andrade used to fight at bantamweight, so there may not be a size advantage. Add in the fact that Shevchenko is quickly running out of challengers at flyweight as the division is so new, this could give time for the division to sort out the top.

Whether or not it happens is to be seen, but Jessica Andrade has made it known she wants to fight Shevchenko for the flyweight title.

Do you think the superfight matchup makes sense?