Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko Will Defend Title Against Liz Carmouche In UFC Montevideo Main Event

UFC Montevideo has its main event, and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko gets her wish.

“The Bullet” will defend her flyweight title against Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 14 from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced the news on Twitter:

“Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche will headline UFC Fight Night on Aug. 10 in Uruguay, per multiple sources. Carmouche is only one of two women to ever defeat Shevchenko in MMA. It happened back in 2010, at a regional show outside Oklahoma.”

Shevchenko had only lost one fight prior to joining the UFC in 2015. That was against Carmouche in September of 2010 under the C3 Fights banner. Carmouche defeated Shevchenko via second-round TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage heading into the third round.

Since, Shevchenko has captured the UFC’s women’s 125-pound title, and has only lost to one other woman in MMA competition. That being current two-weight women’s champion Amanda Nunes. As for Carmouche, she is on a two-fight win streak at 125 pounds, and has done enough to earn a shot at the title.

