Easy Work! Jasmine Jasudavicius Taps Out Jessica Andrade with Opening-Round RNC – UFC 315 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius - UFC 315 Highlights

Jasmine Jasudavicius scored the biggest win of her MMA career thus far, submitting Jessica Andrade in front of a hometown crowd at UFC 315 on Saturday night.

After popping Andrade a couple times with her right hand, Jasudavicius shot in for an early takedown and worked the former strawweight champion down to the mat with ease.

Once there, it was all Jasudavicius as she took Andrade’s back, flattened her out, a cinched in a rear-naked choke that forced the Brazilian to tap out early in the opening round.

Official Result: Jasmin Jasudavicius def. Jessica Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:40 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 315:

