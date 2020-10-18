Former UFC 115lb champion Jessica Andrade is confident in her chances of dethroning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Andrade had an impressive 125lb debut at UFC Fight Island on Saturday night. The Brazilian needed less than one round to take out the number one ranked contender Katlyn Chookagain. Andrade bossed the fight from start to finish. As the opening stanza came to a close she landed a body shot that caused a scream of pain from Chookagain. Andrade followed up with another body shot to drop her opponent and some ground strikes to force the referee to step in.

Speaking at the UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference Andrade reflected on her emphatic flyweight debut win, she said.

“I feel really good. It’s one more accomplishment – one win in another division. I have to thank my master, my team, my wife – and let’s go to the next.”

Andrade went on to talk about her credentials as a flyweight contender and a potential opponent for the champion Shevchenko who has seemed several levels above everyone at 125lbs.

“I think I can make a difference in this division,” Andrade said. “I think I can put up a fight against Valentina. It’s something that should have happened already in other organizations, so I think I’m going to make a difference and put on shows in this division.”

Andrade is not dead set on remaining at flyweight and is willing to accept short notice title shots in pretty much any division.

“For sure,” Andrade said. “I’m going to stay ready. If that happens, I’ll be there if needed. In any other division – 135, 145 – I’ll be ready. I haven’t felt this happy and haven’t had this vigor to fight. I just feel very good tonight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

