In the UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event we will see former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in her flyweight debut against one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagain. Who’ll emerge victorious? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Jessica Andrade pushing forward early, shes winging in punches before initiating the clinch. The former 115lb champion completes the takedown and lands in the guard of Katlyn Chookagain.’The Blonde Fighter’ is tricky with her guard and is able to force the fight back to the feet. Andrade has a very clear power advantage which is on display as she drops Chookagain with a heavy leg kick. They clinch again against the fence. Chookagain slips in a crafty elbow and eventually manages to separate. Andrade continues coming forward. Chookagain is doing her best to throw lots of volume to keep her opponent off but it’s not really working. The Brazilian picks up her opponent and slams her to the mat. After a moment the fight is back to the feet. Andrade rattles in a shot to the body and Chookagain screams in pain. Andrade tries to follow up with a flying knee before landing another short hook to the body that ends the fight.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jessica Andrade def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in round one.