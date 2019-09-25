Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez Rescheduled For UFC Boston

Spread the word!













Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez will run things back. And fans won’t have to wait very long for it either.

The two featherweights were set to collide in the main event of UFC Mexico City this past weekend. However, an accidental eyepoke from Rodriguez ended the bout as a no contest after just 15 seconds.

Things have gotten even more heated between the two since then and they will be able to settle things soon as they now meet in the co-main event of UFC Boston according to Dana White (via Brett Okamoto).

Breaking: Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) vs. Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) is being re-booked as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston, per UFC president Dana White. pic.twitter.com/2wlpvBOGFI September 25, 2019

UFC Boston takes place October 18 and will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes. The original co-main event was a featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar. However, the former was injured resulting in the fight being moved to UFC Moscow.

Instead, Stephens vs. Rodriguez will now serve as the co-main event. Hopefully, there is no controversy this time and we get the fireworks we were expecting the first time around.

What do you make of the news? Do you think the addition of Stephens vs. Rodriguez makes UFC Boston a solid card? Who do you think wins?