UFC Boston Poster Officially Revealed

The UFC Boston poster has officially been revealed.

The Las Vegas-based promotion returns to Boston on October 18 and the event will be headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes.

Weidman will be making his light heavyweight debut after suffering three knockout losses in his last four outings at middleweight. As for Reyes, “The Devastator” is unbeaten and a winner of his last five UFC fights. It is entirely possible the winner of this fight gets the next crack at champion Jon Jones.

You can see the official poster below:

A featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar was originally slated to take place in the co-main event. However, Magomedsharipov was dealing with injury problems and that fight has been moved to UFC Moscow.

There is no word yet on what the new co-main event will be.

