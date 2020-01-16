Jeremy Stephens Out Of UFC 248 Fight With Calvin Kattar

Spread the word!













The UFC 248 card simply can’t catch a break, as another fight has been affected.

Jeremy Stephens has reportedly pulled out from his scheduled featherweight scrap with Calvin Kattar, per MMA Junkie. Stephens and Kattar had verbally agreed to the matchup, however, the UFC had not yet officially announced it for the card. Stephens reportedly suffered an injury before the fight was finalized, and a rescheduling is expected. No timetable was given for how long that may be.

Kattar comes off a close loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in his first-ever UFC headliner in November. As for Stephens, he’s currently on a four-fight winless streak. His last victory came against Josh Emmett via knockout in February of 2018. Since, he has been defeated by the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Magomedsharipov, and Jose Aldo.

UFC 248 already took a hit with the withdrawal of Robert Whittaker, who was expected to face Jared Cannonier. You can check out the updated card below.

Updated UFC 248 Card

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jared Cannonier vs. TBA

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Who do you want to see Kattar fight after Stephens was forced to pull?