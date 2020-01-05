Jeremy Stephens Will Meet Calvin Kattar At UFC 248

Spread the word!













Now that his feud with Yair Rodriguez has come to an end, Jeremy Stephens will move on to face Calvin Kattar inside the Octagon.

MMA Junkie reports the matchup has been agreed to for the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7. Kattar comes off of a hard-fought defeat to Zabit Magomedsharipov in the UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event this past November. Before the defeat, the 31-year-old had won 12 of his last 13 fights.

As for Stephens, he also comes in off a loss, marking three in a row for the 33-year-old. His last victory came via second-round knockout against Josh Emmett at UFC Orlando in February of 2018. Now, he looks to bounce back against Kattar this March. Check out the updated UFC 248 card below.

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

What do you think about the matchup between Stephens and Kattar?