Yair Rodriguez Shows Respect For Jeremy Stephens After UFC Boston Brawl

Yair Rodriguez picked up a big win over Jeremy Stephens in the UFC Boston co-main event over the weekend.

Both men built up quite the heated rivalry with one another after their UFC Mexico City debacle, creating a buzz around their rematch this past weekend. The pair put on a great back-and-forth brawl, which Rodriguez won on the scorecards via unanimous decision. Now, the Mexican striker has taken to Instagram to release a lengthy statement after his victory.

Rodriguez gave respect to Stephens for their fight, and also called for a title opportunity down the road.

“I have a great team, there are plenty of words to express such gratitude, not only to my coaches but also to my friends and my family for always being with me. Despite all the bitterness that can become an experience, we always look for the positive side of things and improve as human beings. I had a pending account against a great rival, I knew it would be a hard test in my career but I feel grateful and blessed by God for the opportunity to win this victory.

“Focused and improving day by day, I am sure that I will reach the top in this world. I go with everything and everything but I do not go alone .. . I HAVE A GREAT TEAM! . My respects for this warrior who, despite all that happened before this fight at the end, showed respect and that this is only part of the “business” business. .

“I only seek to face the best of the best in the division and I hope that the @ufc after 9 fights for them, within which 8 are victories, 7 bonuses for fights and performances of the night, give me the opportunity to fight Soon for a world title.”

Rodriguez is now on a two-fight win streak with his win over Stephens, not having lost since suffering his only UFC defeat to Frankie Edgar via TKO in 2017. Now, “El Pantera” has lined himself up for a high-level matchup next, which could very well put him in title contention at 145 pounds.

What do you think about Rodriguez’s comments on Stephens after their bout at UFC Boston?