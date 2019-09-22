Jeremy Stephens Fires Back At Yair Rodriguez: ‘Lets Run It Back Mother F*cker’

Spread the word!













The main event of UFC Mexico City did not go as planned for any parties involved. The fight lasted just 15 seconds as Yair Rodriguez poked Jeremy Stephens and his eye would not open. The fight was subsequently called off. The action was ruled a no-contest – just like that.

Following the fight, on the ESPN+ post-fight show, Rodriguez wondered if Stephens was lying about the eye injury. But, he knows, “Lil Heathen” will be the one to deal with it.

“My family came here, all my friends came here, and you always have to give the benefit of the doubt to your opponent,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t know how he’s feeling. But he’s the only one who is going to have to live with that in his mind for the rest of his life, if it was a lie.”

Stephens caught wind of that and had a simple message for Rodriguez, and says he is not faking it. Rather, he wants them to have a rematch.

“Yair, you think I’m faking it, brother. You’re the one that poked me in the eye,” Stephens said to ESPN reporter Karyn Bryant (h/t MMA Junkie). “Let’s run it back, four or five weeks, two weeks, whatever. I’ll be ready. Just a deep scratch or a deep bruise. You’re the one who poked me. Let’s run it back, mother(expletive). Let’s go.”

Whether or not the UFC is interested in booking an immediate rematch between the two remains to be seen. But, it does make sense for them to do so.

Do you think the UFC should run back Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens after the no-contest?