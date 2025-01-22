Jeremy Stephens mocks Eddie Alvarez ahead of BFKC grudge fight: ‘He got his faced caved in last time’

Former UFC featherweight contender, Jeremy Stephens has continued his war of words with former lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez ahead of their BKFC Knucklemania V headliner this weekend — poking fun at his recent stoppage loss to Mike Perry.

Stephens, an alum of the UFC, will return to the ring this weekend on enemy territory in Philadelphia, in a bid to turn in his third consecutive victory in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) following his most recent win back in September.

Most recently landing a unanimous decision win over opponent, Bobby Taylor, Iowa veteran, Stephens turned in a third round corner’s stoppage TKO win over former top-rated bantamweight contender, Jimmie Rivera in his first outing under the David Feldman-led banner.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Stephens mocks Eddie Alvarez’s last performance ahead of BKFC showdown

And returning this weekend against the above-mentioned former UFC and Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder, Alvarez — Stephens poked fun at the Pennslyvania favorite’s stoppage loss to the above-mentioned, Perry — as well as claiming he was hungrier than him to strike a victory this weekend.

“I just see a guy (Eddie Alvarez) who’s just unprepared, you know, hasn’t been training,” Jeremy Stephens told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “You know, he got his face caved in the last time, you know, when he quit on the stool. You know, there’s a difference between a man who’s hungry and a man who’s starving. I’m the guy who’s starving.You know, I wanted this opportunity and I get it in a main event here in his hometown. I know people aren’t really here for me. I get a chance to be the heel.”

Jeremy Stephens is fired up ahead of his matchup with Eddie Alvarez at Knucklemania… pic.twitter.com/KbADEsXF44 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2025

“I embrace this my whole life,” Jeremy Stephens explained. “I’ve been counted out underdog, you know, life with UFC, PFL. Like I feel like everything has really been built for this moment.It’s God’s timing. You have to trust it. And I really feel like this is my time and this is my sport.And I’m going to, I’m going to take everything from him right here in his hometown. Ruthless.”