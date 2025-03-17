Jeremy Stephens confident of Conor McGregor fight ahead of UFC return: ‘I’ll get what I want’

Ahead of his surprising return to the Octagon, Jeremy Stephens remains confident of finally settling his long-standing grudge with Conor McGregor, following his lightweight return against Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines in May.

Stephens, a former perennial featherweight contender, is set to make a shocking return to action in May — taking on former two-weight Cage Warriors champion, Jones over the course of three rounds at the lightweight limit in his native Iowa.

The outing will come as Stephens’ first in the promotion since dropping a kimura submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in 2021 at the Apex facility.

And since then, Stephens has amassed huge success in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), most recently taking on former UFC lightweight titleholder, Eddie Alvarez.

Finishing the Philadelphia native in the former’s home town, Stephens did so in front of BKFC stakeholder, McGregor — welcoming the chance to finally face off with the Dubliner.

Jeremy Stephens chases Conor McGregor fight after UFC Des Moines return

And this evening during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned, Stephens claimed he would secure a fight with McGregor in the future — once he topples Welsh contender, Jones in May.

“We got a lot of history there, but the main focus right now at the end of the day, bro, is just me getting better, showing up on May 3rd, having an absolutely brilliant performance, cracking someone’s leg, cracking, splitting their spleen and, you know, I’ll get what I want and I’ll turn my delusions into reality and I’ll make a statement because, you know, no one else is out there doing it like me,” Jeremy Stephens said.

Who’s risking and bare knuckle? Who gets these opportunities and fighting? If I go out there to do what I’m certain and I know that I can, I’m going to demolish this dude, you know, and it puts me in a really, really great spot and that right there,” Jeremy Stephens continued. “The big bag, the huge bag, the millions by the end of the year, and I told you this on the content, I told you that sh*t turns me on, bro. So it’s like I’m hot for this sh*t.