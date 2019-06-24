Jeremy Stephens Calls For ‘Korean Zombie’ Fight Following UFC Greenville

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens has put his name in the hat to face Chan Sung Jung next.

Jung got back to winning ways with an emphatic TKO win over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Greenville this past weekend. Given Moicano’s No. 5 ranking, the win could move “The Korean Zombie” high up the ranks and potentially into the title picture.

Speaking after the event, Jung said he did not care who his next opponent was, but just wanted to fight in his native South Korea. UFC president Dana White appeared to have promised him just that and if that’s the case, an opponent is now required.

Many fans have called for a rematch with Jose Aldo, but it doesn’t appear the former champion wants to fight outside Brazil as his UFC contract comes to a close. However, one option could be Stephens in what would guarantee to be a barn burner.

“I’ll take the @KoreanZombieMMA next!” Stephens wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc it’s the most exciting fight to make. Congrats on quick work, see ya soon! 👊🏽”

Stephens was enjoying a three-fight winning streak before suffering a TKO defeat to Aldo last summer. He would then lose a unanimous decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov earlier this year. However, “Lil’ Heaten” always brings the action and it’s a hard to see a headliner with Jung going the distance.

Do you want to see this matchup next? Or should Jung aim for someone in the top five?