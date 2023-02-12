Video – Ex-UFC champion Jens Pulver shares emotional reaction after induction to Hall of Fame announced

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Jens Pulver shared his emotional reaction to the news of his induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame this year – as he live streamed his reaction to last night’s UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia.

Pulver, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, boasts a 29-17-1 professional record, having hung up his gloves from active competition back in 2013.

Jens Pulver became the inaugural UFC lightweight champion back in 2001

A coach on The Ultimate Fighter 5 against former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn – Jens Pulver became the inaugural UFC lightweight champion back in 2001, defeating Caol Uno in a unanimous decision victory, before defending successfully against Dennis Hallman, and the aforenoted, Penn – before departing the organization and vacating his lightweight crown amid a contract dispute.

Long called to receive an induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, during last night’s broadcast of UFC 284 from the RAC Arena, Pulver was officially announced as the latest induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame.

Sharing his reaction to the action throughout the night, Jens Pulver broke down with emotion upon learning of his induction, with fans heralding the veteran Washington native.

The moment Jens found out he was inducted into the UFC HOF; such an amazing video with so much real emotion. Well deserved for a true legend of the sport. pic.twitter.com/YmL2BsNFoB — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) February 12, 2023

Competing under the banners of the likes of Pride FC, WEC, and ONE Championship, Pulver became the first lightweight in Octagon history to headliner a promotional event, as well as becoming the first lightweight champion to ever defend a championship with his successful victory over Hallman.

Last night’s UFC 284 event saw a main card finish for featherweight force, Yair Rodríguez, who subsequently struck interim division gold courtesy of an impressive second round triangle submission win over Josh Emmett.

In the night’s headliner, fellow featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanvoski pushed lightweight kingpin, Islam Makahchev the five round distance and to his absolute limit to boot – eventually suffering a close, debated unanimous decision defeat to the Russian (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).