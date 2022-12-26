UFC flyweight Jeff Molina issued suspension by NSAC amid ongoing James Krause betting investigation

UFC flyweight prospect, the #13 ranked division contender, Jeff Molina has been issued a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) this week, according to Molina’s page on online official record tracker, mixedmartialarts.com.

Molina, 25, a current UFC flyweight fighter, currently holds the #13 rank in the organization’s official rankings, most recently securing a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 56 in June of this year.

According to an initial report by ESPN reporters, David Purdum, and Marc Raimondi, a reason for Jeff Molina’s suspension from the NSAC is not listed, however, a source with access to the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) internal database informed ESPN that Molina’s suspension is currently marked as “uncategorized”, ahead of a meeting scheduled with the NSAC in January of next year.

At the time of his suspension, Jeff Molina was expected to fight the returning, Jimmy Flick at an upcoming UFC Vegas 67 event in January next, however, withdrew from the bout on December 3. last, a day after the UFC confirmed combatants under their banner who continued to train under James Krause would be suspended from UFC events.

Molina, who had trained with Krause at Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is currently linked to the ongoing investigation involving James Krause, according to ESPN – an investigation which the UFC confirmed includes multiple government entities.

Krause, and now-former UFC featherweight contender, Darrick Minner were both issued suspensions on their licenses from the NSAC, in relation to the latter’s November 5. first round TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdianbieke, in which suspicious betting activity was flagged.

ESPN attempted to receive comment from NSAC executive director Jeff Mullen amid Molina’s suspension by the commission, however, stressed he could not issue comment “until the meeting support material is released.”

Jeff Molina holds three victories under the banner of the UFC

11-2 as a professional and boasting an unbeaten 3–0 record under the UFC banner, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Molina holds wins over Aoriqileng, Daniel da Silva, and the aforenoted, Zhumagulov.