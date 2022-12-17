Brandon Moreno leaves James Krause’s gym amid investigation, recruits Fortis MMA coach ahead of UFC 283

‘The Assassin Baby’ Brandon Moreno will no longer be trained by his long-time head coach James Krause. Mexico’s Moreno will be training alongside Fortis MMA’s head coach Sayif Saud to help him get prepared for his UFC 283 championship bout.

Due to an ongoing betting investigation involving the coach and gambler James Krause, the UFC issued a statement cutting any fighters associated with Krause. The UFC said:

“Fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations.“

Because of the new policy, the Mexican-born athlete Brandon Moreno was forced to find new training staff ahead of his world championship showdown against Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo and Moreno are long-time rivals who have fought in three electric bouts thus far. The trilogy is tied at one win, one loss, and one draw overall. Thus, these two will be battling for the UFC flyweight throne at UFC 283 on January 21 in a fourth meeting.

Brandon Moreno’s new coach

The former flyweight champion, and current interim champion, Brandon Moreno has enlisted Fortis MMA head coach and founder Sayif Saud to train him for this matchup. Saud has trained many notable fighters such as Uriah Hall, Geoff Neal, Macy Chiasson, and Carlos Diego Ferreira, among others.

On Instagram, ‘The Assassin Baby’ shared a post alongside his new coach and training partners:

“Estamos listos 🔥🔥 !! #teamassassinbaby🔥🔥 !! “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPzqHSvpel/?hl=en

Moreno will also be training alongside folks such as Marcelo Rojo, Edgar Chairez, Cristhian Rivas, Raul Rosas Jr, Masio Fullen, Pedro Lopez Joya, and Coach Izzy Silva.