Javier Mendez believes big things are in store for the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy fight.

Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Cormier in the UFC 252 headliner this Saturday night with the winner not only settling the trilogy, but also having a strong claim to being the greatest heavyweight in promotional history.

However, Mendez believes there’s also a potential lucrative heavyweight matchup with Jon Jones at stake as well.

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via Bloody Elbow). “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight.

“And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Jones vs. Cormier III?

Cormier has already announced that his fight with Miocic will be the last of his career.

But one has to wonder if a money-making trilogy with Jones at heavyweight would entice him to continue fighting further.

A move up to heavyweight is certainly something Jones is interested in. However, he is currently on the sidelines after failed negotiations with the UFC over a Francis Ngannou fight.

And as far as Mendez is concerned, “Bones” is deserving of making more money.

“That would make the fight that Jones would want,” Mendez added. “Obviously, he deserves more money, he’s a major star, and he’s the most decorated guy really in the light heavyweight division. He’s never been beat. So I think it’s a logical choice.”

What do you make of Mendez’s comments? Do you think Jones will fight the winner?