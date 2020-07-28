There’s more than just the title on the line when Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier compete next month.

Cormier takes part in his final fight when he challenges Miocic for the heavyweight title in a trilogy match that will headline the UFC 252 pay-per-view event taking place August 15 in Las Vegas.

It’s a fight that has been over a year in the making that will finally settle the score between the pair with the score currently at 1-1.

Miocic vs. Cormier — Biggest Fight In Heavyweight History

And for UFC president Dana White, the winner will not only emerge as the heavyweight champion, but also cement themselves as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

“I do agree with that,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto recently when asked if he thought this was the biggest fight in heavyweight history. “The truth is, going into this fight, with all the hype, one of these two that wins the fight, definitely goes down as the best heavyweight in UFC history.

“They’re both candidates. If you look at what Stipe has accomplished, and Cormier, in two different weight classes, what this guy has accomplished. He’s one of the greatest of all time.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

Miocic is a two-time heavyweight champion who holds the record for title defenses in addition to boasting wins over a number of legends. Cormier, meanwhile, defeated Miocic in their first meeting to become a two-division champion and has only suffered defeat once in the weight class.

Do you agree with White?