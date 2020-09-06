UFC featherweight Jared Gordon has revealed he was the victim of sexual abuse as a child. ‘Flash’ took to social media to react to California passing legislature which would see paedophiles receive lesser sentences for having sex with children who were considered “willing” to do so. Gordon was appalled by this new bill and explained how he was raped by a man when he was just nine-years-old.

“I was sexually assaulted by a man at the age of 9. Full on rape,” Gordon wrote on Instagram. “I had to perform oral, and anal sex on a man. I had no idea what was happening. I thought I did something wrong, like I was being punished for something. To this day I can still feel, and remember the smells and tastes. This ruined my life, at that moment my life took a completely different path then the one I was on. I know it turned me into a hateful person. It made me violent and eventually led me to drugs and alcohol.” Jared Gordon explained. “I vowed I would kill this person when I got older. Luckily this person was eventually caught in a child pornography ring and had other charges brought against him which landed him in prison. This is the most bizarre shit I have ever seen. If you’re down with this get the fuck out of my way. No way in the world can a minor give consent or ever understand sex. I don’t even know what else to say…”

Gordon has been very open about his struggles with addiction, but he seems to have turned things around and is currently one of the best 145lb fighters in MMA. Last time out he scored a unanimous decision victory over Chris Fishgold on ‘Fight Island’.

