EXCLUSIVE | Jared Gordon: I’m A Bigger, More Polished Version Of Chris Fishgold

Jared Gordon believes he is a bigger, more polished version of Chris Fishgold who he will face on ‘Fight Island’, July 18.

Speaking to exclusively to LowKickMMA Gordon talked up his opponent who has a ton of experience at 28 years old, he said.

“I think he’s a talented guy. He’s in the UFC, 18-3, he’s got a great record. He knows what it’s like to in there, he’s got over 20 pro fights – that’s a lot of experience.”

Despite his kind words about the Brit, ‘Flash’ believes he is simply a better version of the Fishgold who he expects to play into his game with an aggressive come forward fighting style.

“I think I’m just a bigger more polished version of him,” Gordon said. “He comes out and he hits hard. He wants to get in your face and punch you and take you down – that’s the type of fight I’m expecting.”

Ultimately Gordon believes the fight will go to the mat and he will finish Fishgold with ground and pound, he said.

“So, I see it going to the ground. I see me winning on top, ground and pound or something like that on the floor. I think I’m going to do well on the feet and then it’s going to end up on the ground and that’s where the fight is going to end, with me, with my hand raised.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 is set to be headlined by featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. Gordon and Fishgold will be the first fight on the nights main card. Both men are looking to bounce back after suffering defeats last time out. Gordon was stopped inside one round by surging lightweight contender Charles Oliveira. Fishgold was submitted by Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Stockholm in June 2019.

Who wins when Jared Gordon and Chris Fishgold face off on July 18?