Grant Dawson submits Mark O. Madsen in dominant win, calls for fight with Tony Ferguson – UFC Vegas 64 Highlights

Handing Danish Olympian, Mark O. Madsen his first loss in professional mixed martial arts, surging lightweight contender, Grant Dawson has likely cracked the division top-15 despite his weight miss, scoring a dominant third round rear-naked choke win to open the main card of UFC Vegas 64.

Dawson, who missed the lightweight non-title limit by one and a half pounds for tonight’s high-stakes clash with the undefeated, Madsen, managed to dominant the wrestling exchanges with the Greco-Roman wrestler, working his way to the former’s back on cue in the opening couple of rounds.

Chopping away at Madsen’s left leg in the third and final frame, Dawson followed the Dane to the canvas, eventually working to set up a rear-naked choke and force a stoppage from referee, Herb Dean.

Following the victory, Dawson called for a fight against the faltering former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson in his next Octagon appearance.

Below, catch the highlights from Grant Dawson’s impressive win over Mark O. Madsen