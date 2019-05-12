Jared Cannonier Stops Anderson Silva With Vicious Knee Injury

Spread the word!













MMA legend Anderson Silva returned for his second fight in four months when he met Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

‘The Spider’ hadn’t exactly kept up his once-unstoppable form with five losses in his last seven fights. His last win came via decision over Derek Brunson in February 2017. Still, the 44-year-old great still showed he can hang with the best in his entertaining main event against current interim champion Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 234.

Former heavyweight and light heavyweight Cannonier came in off a second-round TKO over David Branch at UFC 230. He was looking to become a force at 185 pounds.

He did just that.

Round One:

Cannonier came out with a low kick and followed with another as he pushed the action. Silva was patient as usual. Cannonier kept the low kicks flowing. He landed a right hook a hard inside low kick. ‘The Spider’ snapped a hard kick to the body. Cannonier answered with a straight shot. and a hook upstairs. Silva threw a switch kick to the delight of the crowd. Cannonier tagged Silva with three big shots and Silva landed an elbow in the clinch. Cannonier landed another bomb off the break.

They traded kicks and Silva missed a huge shot to counter. Cannonier snapped his jab. Silva went for some flashy spinning moves, but nothing landed. All of the sudden, Cannonier landed another huge inside low kick that badly hurt Silva’ knee. He dropped and Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Silva laid on the mat in pain. Our hearts go out to the 44-year-old legend.

Result: Jared Cannonier def. Anderson Silva via R1 TKO (referee stoppage, 4:44)