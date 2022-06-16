Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) is confident he holds the key to breaking Israel Adesanya’s (22-1 MMA) unbeaten Middleweight streak when the pair meet at UFC 276.

The 38-year-old believes that the route to taking ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ belt is to not be goaded into his traps on the feet.

Jared Cannonier feels well prepared for his title shot

In an interview with James Lynch on ‘MMA News,’ Jared Cannonier expressed he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to avoid the fate of Adesanya’s previous challengers, where he aims to neutralize the Champs striking by using all the facets within his MMA repertoire.

“There’s gonna be a lot of technique being employed. It’s gonna be a very technical — it’s gonna be a striker’s delight, if you will. But it ain’t gonna be no striking match. This is an MMA fight,” Cannonier declared.

“So, I don’t plan on playing his striking game. He goads everybody into it. He confuses them, but then next thing you know, they’re in there getting juiced. They didn’t know they were playing right into his hands.”

“I’m planning on neutralizing. I want him to be neutralized. On no level do I wanna be flaccid out there. If he does something, he’s gonna have to be super dynamic. He’s gonna have to be very dynamic. He’s gonna have to be like, red alert type sh*t… For me, this is going to be very fun, very interesting.” (Transcribed by Bloodyelbow.com)

Although for many Israel Adesanya is their pick to continue his Middleweight dominance on July 2nd.

Jared Cannonier may have other words and might possibly feel overlooked since recording a 5-1 record since his UFC middleweight debut is in 2018; picking up notable stoppage wins over Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Jack Hermansson.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ will finally get his shot at UFC gold at UFC 276 on July 2nd at the T-Mobile area, however, he’ll have to go through Israel Adesanya to get it.

Do you think Jared Cannonier will become the new Middleweight champ at UFC 276?