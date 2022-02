Jared Cannonier emerged victorious from what appeared to be a middleweight number one contender fight at UFC 271.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ endured a tough first round but got after it in round two and ultimately scored a vicious KO win.

Check out the highlights.

Jared Cannonier was just saved by the bell! 😳#UFC272 pic.twitter.com/NVWKZlUC8h — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2022

Jared Cannonier has put an end to Blonde Brunson’s run! 🦍@killagorillamma defeats Derek Brunson in the second round! 👏#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/InyiLTJIyK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2022

