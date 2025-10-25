Mizuki Inoue Scores Massive Upset Over Jaqueline Amorim – UFC 321 Highlights

Mizuki Inoue kicked off UFC 321 with a massive upset over Jaqueline Amorim.

As expected, Amorim flexed her grappling game early, scoring two takedowns by the halfway point of the opening round and moving into full mount. Amorim started fishing for submissions, nearly cinching in a rear-naked choke, but Mizuki reversed position and landed some nasty ground strikes just before the horn.

It was Mizuki who opted to take things to the ground in the second, tripping Amorim against the fence and getting top control. However, it was Amorim who went on the offensive, digging for a knee bar.

Mizuki defended well, but nearly got caught in an arm bar just before the end of the stanza. Still, Mizuki likely took the round after outlanding her opponent, sending us to the third with the Japanese underdog likely up 2-0.

Amorim came out for the third, looking extremely exhausted and desperately trying to get the fight to the ground. Clinching up, Amorim ate a series of knees and uppercuts. One of the blows seemingly took Amorim off her feet.

After working her way back up, Amorim clashed heads with Mizuki, causing a nasty cut near the latter’s right eye. Of course, that didn’t deter Mizuki from pushing the pace and sealing the deal after 15 intense minutes of action.

Official Result: Mizuki Inoue def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

