The “Natural Born Crusher” Takeru Segawa will make his triumphant return to the ONE ring as he looks to score a win over the heavyhanded “Bosnian Menace” Denis Puric. The two will face off at the super stacked ONE 173 card, that will also freature fellow Team Vasileus standouts Masaaki Noiri and Yuki Yoza facing against Superbon and Superlek respectively.

Takeru is BACK 🔥 The Japanese superstar returns against Bosnian-Canadian slugger Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing banger on November 16 at ONE 173 in Tokyo! Will the "Natural Born Krusher" make a triumphant return in front of his home fans? 🇯🇵 @takerusegawa #ONE173 | Nov… pic.twitter.com/aJtoq5a9Qm — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 15, 2025

With both fighters coming off hard losses, Takeru being knocked out against Rodtang in the first round, and Denis Puric suffering a beatdown at the hands of Jaosuayai. the two sluggers are looking get back in the win column and climb the flyweight rankings.

It is do or die for Takeru in the twilight of his career.

Takeru is without a doubt legend of kickboxing and one the biggest stars in modern kickboxing and the biggest one currently. However things have not look good for him since entering ONE championship, as his goal is still become the flyweight champpion and in the past 4 years has faced the best talent of his generation consecutively that on top of his hyper-violent style has led to him losing these fights. Despite that the three division K-1 kickboxing legend looks to prove he is still the man we remember that dominated kickboxing for years. As he looks for redemption against Denis Puric.