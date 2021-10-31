Jan Blachowicz suffered what must go down as a huge upset loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

The now-former UFC light-heavyweight champion was fancied to defend his 205lb strap at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi but never looked like doing so against Teixeira who appeared several steps ahead throughout the two-round fight. The 42-year-old found a rear-naked-choke submission in the second round to become the oldest first-time UFC champion in history.

Jan Blachowicz Disappionted With The Defeat & His Performance

Blachowicz was understandably disappointed with the result and his performance when he spoke with the media at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference.

“Everything goes wrong with me. I think I leave legendary Polish power in hotel room,” Blachowicz joked. “I don’t know (what happened). I just wasn’t champion today. He was. He is.”

The 38-year-old couldn’t put his finger on exactly what went wrong for him at UFC 267 and had the following to say when asked if it was more of a mental issue.

“I don’t know. I need time to think about it. But for sure something was bad,” Blachowicz said. “It wasn’t me. I don’t want to explain myself, he beat me. Everybody see that, so it is what it is. It’s not like it is over. I am not a quitter. I will come back for sure. I need to rest, for sure take a little bit (of time off). But for sure I will come back. I am not a quitter and not a coward. I will not quit.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

The loss to Teixeira snaps the impressive five-fight win streak Blachowicz had put together by beating the likes of Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes, and Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Teixeira continues his career resurgence with a sixth successive win and can now look forward to some lucrative fights as the light-heavyweight champion.

What do you think went wrong for Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267?