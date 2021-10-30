Spectacularly, Glover Teixeira is the new undisputed UFC light heavyweight — submitting champion, Jan Blachowicz in the second round with a taut rear-naked choke in the headliner of UFC 267.

Some good early work for Teixeira in the first round, who manages to score a takedown from his first attempt, and assume top position in guard for some considerable time, taking the first round most definitely.

Stunning Blachowicz with a decent combination, Teixeira attempted to take the champion to the canvas for the second time, however, it was Blachowicz who put himself on his back via a kimura trap. Immediately establishing mount, Teixeira swiftly locked in a rear-naked choke, becoming the second oldest champion in the history of the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Teixeira’s title victory against Blachowicz.