The former Light-Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz has questioned the logic of his fellow UFC employee, Sean Strickland on social media recently, following the 30-year-olds controversial comments about the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

This comes amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in Vladimir Putin leading a full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighboring country.

In doing so, many nations across the world have condemned his actions, as well as, continually trying to support Ukraine in any way they can to help aid with their astonishing resistance against Russia.

Sean Strickland offered his thoughts on the controversy, stating he believes that Ukraine would be better off if they were to “bend the knee” to Russia, than wasting innocent lives.

“Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian… I understand it sucks and yes you could win….. but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it’s right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end.”

Jan Blachowicz in response brought attention to Ukraine’s people’s right to independence and that he believes the fact that they are standing up for freedom, regardless of the consequences is admirable bravery.

“Would you? It is easy to give away someone else’s independence… The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine – as a country and as a people – has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom!

Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence… The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine – as a country and as a people – has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom! — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) February 28, 2022

Blachowicz, who is Polish by birth, is someone who can empathize with being invaded by the Russians. The Poles – who are also a neighboring country to Ukraine, have been one of the first countries to offer their support and seek refugees fleeing from their home country.

When will we see Jan Blachowicz back in the octagon?

Blachowicz was targeting a headline return at UFC Vegas 52 on March 26, against surging contender Alexander Rakic. However, the 39-year-old pulled out of the fight due to a suspected injury.

It is still unclear when we will see the return of Jan Blachowicz, nonetheless, MMA fans should expect that whenever that day comes, he’ll be looking to make his return to the top of the pile of the Light-Heavyweight division.

What is you opinion on Jan Blachowicz response?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.