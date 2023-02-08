Exclusive | Jan Blachowicz discusses the new champ Jamahal Hill “I deserve a title shot.”

The former UFC light heavyweight world champion Jan Blachowicz enjoyed watching Jamahal Hill capture the title against Glover Texeira. At UFC 283. Over a five-round war in Brazil, Jamahal Hill was able to capture UFC gold against the MMA veteran.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Low Kick MMA, the Polish-born fighter explained:

“I didn’t expect him to be so good in that fight, but he was. He got the chance and he used it perfectly. I was not surprised, but congratulations for him. He did what he had to do. He’s the champion right now.”

The UFC’s light heavyweight division is full of dangerous prospects but not a clear contender. On who should fight for the crown next, Jan Blachowicz said:

“Everybody should have one more fight … After this, they choose a new opponent for Hill. But you know, I believe, like last time, I deserve a title shot.”

Watch the full interview below:

Former World Champion Jan Blachowicz

Poland’s Jan Blachowicz earned the UFC light heavyweight throne when he defeated Dominick Reyes in 2020. At the time, the belt was vacant. Jan would later lose the title to Glover Teixeira, who would lose the crown to Jiří Procházka, who then vacated due to a shoulder injury. For the second time in his career, Jan Blachowicz was given a chance to earn the light heavyweight title while it was vacant.

At UFC 282, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought with the vacant title on the line however the match would end in a draw. With no champion, the UFC selected Jamahal Hill to face Glover Texeira at UFC 283 in Brazil. Hill was able to capture UFC gold and now faces a long list of contenders.