Jan Blachowicz Asks Jon Jones For Title Fight ‘Place And Time’

Jan Blachowicz wants to know when a potential title fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could take place.

Blachowicz staked a claim for the next title shot following an impressive first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in the UFC Rio Rancho headliner last night. He proceeded to call out Jones who was in attendance with the champion receptive to the idea of a fight.

Although some may feel Dominick Reyes deserves a rematch with Jones given how close their UFC 247 fight was last week, Blachowicz feels he has proven he’s the next contender.

“They were wrong about me, I proved that I am the best in the world and I proved that I am the next contender for the title shot,” Blachowicz told the media afterwards (via MMA Fighting). “We trained that shot [on Anderson] all the time in training. We knew that he would try to use his boxing to take me down. He used his boxing to take down Johnny Walker, but that’s good for me because I like stand up fighting.

“You promised me on the show Jon, I am next. Let’s do this, tell me where and when. Give me the place and time.”

Blachowicz has won seven of his last eight outings, with two of the last three wins being spectacular knockouts. He believes he is a complete fighter now, especially after his first outing with Anderson in 2015 saw him get taken down and outstruck for majority of the fight which ultimately taught him many lessons.

“I just do my job, you know? Perfect right hand,” Blachowicz said. “The same that we do in the locker room, in our training camp. That’s it, I told you. The same opponent, new story.

“I think nobody wants to fight against me in stand-up, everybody tries to take me down, but this time it’s not so easy because Corey [taught me I need] better takedown defense. Now I’m a complete fighter.”

And if a fight with Jones does pan out, Blachowicz plans on unleashing his Polish power once again.

“The same,” Blachowicz added. “The same like today. Knock him out.”

