James Gallagher Gets Quick Tap, Jumps Cage To Celebrate With Conor McGregor (Video)

Spread the word!













It was a great night for SBG Ireland at Bellator Dublin earlier today.

In the main event of the night, James Gallagher got a quick first-round submission victory over Roman Salazar with a guillotine choke. UFC star Conor McGregor, who was sitting cageside for the action, was greeted by Gallagher after the win, as he jumped out of the cage, and onto McGregor for a hug.

The pair celebrated for a few moments before Gallagher returned to the cage. Check out the finish and the celebration between Gallagher and McGregor below, courtesy of the Bellator MMA Twitter account.

JUST LIKE THAT!



James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat!



A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

That wasn’t the only celebration McGregor was a part of tonight. He also celebrated a victory for another one of his teammates on the card, Peter Queally, who picked up a second-round TKO win in spectacular fashion after nearly being finished in the first round himself.

What do you think about Gallagher jumping the cage to celebrate with McGregor?