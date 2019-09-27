Conor McGregor Arrives At Bellator Dublin (Video)

Spread the word!













Bellator Dublin is currently ongoing over in Ireland, which is main evened by SBG Ireland product James Gallagher, who takes on Kiefer Crosby.

As a result, UFC star and SBG fighter Conor McGregor is in attendance to support his teammate. “The Notorious'” arrival was captured on camera and shared by the Bellator MMA Twitter account. Check it out here.

Of course, McGregor has attended Bellator events in the past and doesn’t have a great track record while attending. In 2017, McGregor was at Bellator 187 to support his teammate, Charlie Ward. After Ward won the fight by knockout, McGregor jumped into the cage and jumped on Ward, hugging him in celebration.

However, referee Marc Goddard was still trying to determine if the knockout happened before or after the bell. A skirmish ensued after Goddard attempted to remove McGregor from the cage. McGregor wound up punching a security guard in the midst of the chaos.

As for McGregor’s fighting career, he hasn’t fought since October of 2018 and is rumored for a return fight before the end of 2019 against names like Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier.

Do you think McGregor will cause any trouble at Bellator Dublin tonight while in attendance?