Bellator Dublin & 227 Results: Gallagher vs. Salazar/Henderson vs. Jury

Bellator Dublin/227 went down from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland earlier today (Fri. September 27, 2019).
Bellator Dublin was headlined by a bantamweight matchup between James Gallagher and Roman Salazar. Bellator 227 was headlined by a lightweight scrap between Benson Henderson and newly-acquired Myles Jury. It was a great night of fights from Dublin, which even Conor McGregor showed up for.
Check out the full Bellator Dublin & 227 results below.
Bellator Dublin & 227 Results:
Bellator 227 Main Card:
- Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Norbert Novenyi def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via R1 technical submission (rear-naked choke, 2:14)
- Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)
Bellator Dublin Main Card:
- James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via R1 submission (guillotine, 0:35)
- Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via R1 KO (flying knee, 2:47)
- Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via R2 TKO (punches, 3:07)
Bellator 227 Preliminary Card:
- Richie Smullen def. Sean Tobin via R1 technical submission (rear-naked choke, 2:43)
- Ryan Roddy def. Patrik Pietila via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Ilias Bulaid def. Vitalic Maiboroda via R1 KO (knee, 4:59)
- Karl Moore def. Lee Chadwick via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Philip Mulpeter def. Keith McCabe via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jake Hadley def. Blaine O’Driscoll via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:14)
- Dylan Logan def. Adam Gustab via R2 submission (triangle choke, 2:14)
- Constantin Gnusariev def. Ian Coughlan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
