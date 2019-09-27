Bellator Dublin & 227 Results: Gallagher vs. Salazar/Henderson vs. Jury

Spread the word!













Bellator Dublin/227 went down from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland earlier today (Fri. September 27, 2019).

Bellator Dublin was headlined by a bantamweight matchup between James Gallagher and Roman Salazar. Bellator 227 was headlined by a lightweight scrap between Benson Henderson and newly-acquired Myles Jury. It was a great night of fights from Dublin, which even Conor McGregor showed up for.

Check out the full Bellator Dublin & 227 results below.

Bellator Dublin & 227 Results:

Bellator 227 Main Card:

Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Novenyi def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via R1 technical submission (rear-naked choke, 2:14)

Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator Dublin Main Card:

James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via R1 submission (guillotine, 0:35)

Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via R1 KO (flying knee, 2:47)

Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via R2 TKO (punches, 3:07)

Bellator 227 Preliminary Card: