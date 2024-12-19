Jamahal Hill Doesn’t Mind His Role as UFC Light Heavyweight Villain

Jamahal Hill has said that he doesn’t mind his current role as a villain in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Jamahal Hill is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and he earned that status through what he’s been able to achieve inside the octagon. Throughout the course of his career, he has shown steady growth as he made his way up through the rankings before eventually claiming the gold.

Of course, due to injury and a defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 300, he’s now been left to chase the gold once again. Alas, it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to deter him – and in fact, some would argue that he’s more motivated than he’s ever been.

Ahead of his next contest with Jiri Prochazka, it seems as if Jamahal Hill has been building up a reputation as something of a villain within the context of the light heavyweight division. In a recent interview, he made it clear that he doesn’t particularly care what people say or think about him.

Jamahal Hill doesn’t mind villain role

“If ya’ll want to talk about me, talk about me, but we’re going to make sure my name stays in the right place,” Hill said in an interview with Bodog Canada. “UFC 310 just happened. Who dominated the headlines? You feel me?

“I fought one time coming up on two years. Who’s dominating the headlines? Every time they see my face, they can’t help but run to my comments section to talk about me. Who’s living in whose head, rent-free? All publicity is good publicity.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Jamahal Hill, there is one singular focus: getting another knockout under his belt and proving that he isn’t a one-hit wonder. He knows in his heart that he belongs at the top of the rankings at 205 pounds, and it’s time form him to go out there and prove it.