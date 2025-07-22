Jamahal Hill Training Partner: Beefing “With Fans Is Something That I’ve Brought up to Him”

Jamahal Hill is now riding a three-fight losing skid following his UFC Baku performance against Khalil Rountree Jr., and someone with a history of being a training partner of the former has offered his insights on Hill’s performance. As a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Erick Lozano covered multiple topics ahead of his fight with former UFC and Bellator MMA veteran Alessio Sakara at BKFC Philly on July 25th.

The stalwart BKFC competitor has a history of getting in work with Jamahal Hill, with a specific instance of that happening pre-UFC 300. When discussing the former UFC champion‘s recent fight with Khalil Rountree Jr. and the setback at UFC Baku, Lozano said,

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to him [Hill]. I know I reached out to him, wished him good luck. He’s been putting in the work. He’s been working more out of Vegas lately. But yeah, I’ve had the opportunity to work with him a lot. Watching the fight, I mean, they were both really well well-rounded strikers. I think Rountree got the best of him on his leg which gave Hill a couple of problems.” “He ended up taking that fight and I think Rountree had a really good strategy. He had a good gameplan and he followed through with the gameplan. I know Hill was frustrated at him more running away or being more safe so to speak. But then again, Rountree’s trying to win the fight. I think they said something about Rountree going into the fight with an injury and he was being more careful over that.”

Jamahal Hill spoken to about social media beefing with fans by lozano

Jamahal Hill has also developed a bit of a reputation for engaging in social media beefs with MMA fans aiming to troll him, and this is something that Lozano has spoken to the former UFC titleholder about. When getting into the specifics of this conversation around some of Hill’s banter-oriented social media behavior with bad-faith combat sports fans, Lozano stated,