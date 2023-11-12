Jamahal Hill eyes title fight with Alex Pereira in return after UFC 295: ‘He’s not on my level’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has been earmarked by promotional CEO, Dana White to fight newly minted division titleholder, Alex Pereira in his Octagon return off the back of UFC 295 last night. And viewing Pereira’s title win, Hill appears to have supreme confidence of defeating the Brazilian knockout artist.

Headlining UFC 295 overnight at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo native, Pereira turned in a his second title reign of his brief three year tenure inside the Octagon – adding to prior undisputed middleweight gold with a stunning second round TKO win over former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka.

And offering to fight former two-time middleweight champion and long-time rival, Israel Adesanya in the immediate aftermath of his UFC 295 championship success, Pereira has been earmarked, however, to fight Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Hill by the promotional leader himself.

Jamahal Hill eyes title showdown with Alex Pereira

Sitting front row last night at Madison Square Garden and taking in Pereira’s performance against Czech Republic native, Prochazka, Hill warned the Brazilian away from a fight with Adesanya – maintaining that neither of them are on his level.

“I thought it ended a little early,” Jamahal Hill told ESPN following UFC 295. “But, um, all in all. I was just thinking, neither one of these dudes are on my level, like neither one of them. I don’t think they are in any facet of the game, and I can’t wait to get back in full health and be able to show that.”

“I think he (Alex Pereira) did well,” Jamahal Hill explained. “He came out, and he chopped the leg. He got busy on it early, you know, and he stayed patient. He showed that you can’t just come out and grab him and take him down… So, yeah, it’s exciting. He made me really excited to get back.”

Forced to vacate the light heavyweight title after suffering an achilles tendon injury earlier this summer, Hill most recently became the first Contender Series feature to win a UFC title, at the beginning of the year with a unanimous decision victory over former champion, Glover Teixeira.

