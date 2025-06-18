Jamahal Hill Shuts Down “Dorky” Question Silencing Reporter Ahead of UFC Baku Main Event

Jamahal Hill has never been one to entertain nonsense, and he wasn’t about to start at UFC Baku’s media day. When a reporter asked him if his losses to Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka would haunt him in the upcoming fight with Khalil Rountree Jr., Hill shot back that it was a weird, dorky questions. With that, Hill made it clear – he’s here to fight, not to revisit old wounds.

Jamahal Hill Brushes Off “Dorky” Question Ahead of UFC Baku Main Event

Jamahal Hill’s response was swift: “That’s a weird question. That’s like a dorky online fan question.” The room got the message – Hill isn’t interested in dwelling on the past, especially not in the lead-up to a high-stakes main event.

The UFC Baku card, set for June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, marks the promotion’s first trip to Azerbaijan and features Jamahal Hill, a former light heavyweight champion, in the headline slot against Rountree Jr., a recent title challenger. Both fighters are looking to reassert themselves in the division, with Hill aiming to snap a two-fight skid after being stopped by Pereira and Procházka, while Rountree seeks to build on his own momentum.

Jamahal Hill’s recent setbacks have been well-documented. He was knocked out by Pereira at UFC 300 and then by Procházka at UFC 311, marking the first time in his career he’s suffered back-to-back defeats. Still, Hill has kept his head up, insisting that fighting the best comes with hard lessons and that he’s focused on moving forward, not looking back.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Jamahal Hill prepares to fight in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As for the main event, both Hill and Rountree are known for their knockout power and aggressive styles, promising a stand-up battle that could shake up the light heavyweight rankings. With Hill brushing off questions about his past and Rountree eager to prove himself, UFC Baku’s main event is set to deliver fireworks – no “dorky” questions required.