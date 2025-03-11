Jamahal Hill Reacts to Being Dubbed the Most ‘Insecure’ and ‘Entitled’ Fighter on the UFC Roster

If Jamahal Hill had any fans left, he may have lost them all over the weekend.

The former UFC light heavyweight titleholder has come under fire in recent months, much of it stemming from Hill’s feeble attempt to blame referee Herb Dean for his humiliating first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 last year.

Adding insult to injury was an ill-advised challenge issued by Hill, offering to pay $20,000 to any sh*t-talking fan bold enough to step inside a cage and spar with him. The offer just prompted people to troll him even harder, suggesting that he would rather fight fans than someone in his weight class.

Of course, that wasn’t true. Hill went on to face another former 205-pound champion, Jiri Prochazka, at UFC 311. Unfortunately, ‘Sweet Dreams’ was put to sleep by ‘BJP’ in the third round, handing him his second-straight loss inside the Octagon.

Jamahal Hill Snaps back

Recently, Hill once again drew the ire of fans after he saw Alex Pereira lose the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. Following the weekend’s festivities, Hill took to social media to gloat about his accurate pre-fight prediction for how things would ultimately play out on March 8. That prompted some fans to accuse him of being petty and reveling in Pereira’s loss.

While Hill attempted to dispute this, noting that he and ‘Poatan’ are on good terms now, that didn’t stop people from sounding off, including one especially spiteful user who called Hill the most “insecure” and “entitled” on the UFC roster.

“Most insecure and most entitled UFC fighter on the roster rn is you,” they wrote.

Seeing the comment, Hill did not hold back in his response.

“And you[‘re] not even on the roster just a p***y at home s***ing off real fighters,” Hill responded on X.

Just two short years ago, Jamahal Hill was a UFC champion. Today, he’s sitting on back-to-back losses and is quickly becoming one of the most hated fighters on the roster. That’s quite the swing for a guy who was once considered one of the promotion’s most highly touted talents.