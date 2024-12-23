Jamahal Hill mocked online after Tom Aspinall call out resurfaces: ‘Please tell me this is fake’

Former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has once more received flak on social media this week, after a recent call out of current heavyweight titleholder, Tom Aspinall resurfaced — with fans mocking the Illinois native’s pursuit of a clash in the future.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to win a title in the promotion, will make his return next month at UFC 311, taking on fellow ex-champion, Jiri Prochazka in a potential title eliminator.

Sidelined though injury since he headlined UFC 300 earlier this year in April, Hill made his return from an achilles tendon injury in a main event grudge match with Alex Pereira, dropping a stunning first round knockout loss to the Brazilian megastar.

However, on social media this week, Hill’s call out of current interim heavyweight gold holder, Aspinall has been brought to light once more — after the former claimed he was a fan of the potential pairing, and fancied his chances of landing an upset win.

“I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds],” Jamahal Hill explained. “I’m 240 right now, bro. Bro, I’m trying to tell you, bro, I’m a big boy. I’m a big dog. It’s possible. It’s possible, bro.”

“What the f*** is a power advantage?” Jamahal Hill explained. “The game is, it doesn’t matter who is more powerful. What it comes down to is who’s going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first. What does that mean? That’s game.”

Fans mock Jamahal Hill after call out of Tom Aspinall

Across social media this week, fans have reacted to Hill’s comments — with some even going as far as to question if not only was the Illinois striker serious, but if the quotes emerged were legitimate.

“Tell me this a fake quote,” One user on X posted.

“Haha, dream big, Jamahal,”

“Hill isn’t big like a HW he’s just fat,” A user commented. “He’s been finished in the first round [in] 2 of the his last 6 fights.”

“Is Jamahal trying to line up his funeral?”