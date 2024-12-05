Video – Alex Pereira throws gloves at Jamahal Hill, offers fight during heated run in at UFC PI

Recently offering a rematch to Jamahal Hill ahead of his UFC 311 return, Alex Pereira was involved in a heated run-in with the Ilinois native tonight at the promotion’s Performance Institute — offering him a fight there and then, after throwing a pair of boxing gloves in his direction.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, and the current light heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since October, most recently landing a fourth round knockout win over surging contender, Khalil Rountree with a bloody finish at the Octagon fence.

And fighting the above-mentioned former champion, Hill earlier this annum at UFC 300, Pereira would successfully defend his light heavyweight crown for the first time in a dominant first round knockout win in April.

Himself booked for a return to action at the turn of the year at UFC 311, Hill will take on former champion and soon-to-be common-foe, Jiri Prochazka — with Sao Paulo striking ace, Pereira claiming he would offer the Contender Series alum a rematch if he prevails in Los Angeles.

“Calm down, my son,” Alex Pereira posted in response to Jamahal Hill on social media overnight. “Pass this test and Dad will give you a second chance.”

Calma meu filho, passa nesse teste e o pai vai te dar uma segunda chance. pic.twitter.com/ywr6gqj9XG — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) November 29, 2024

However, during a chance encounter at the UFC PI this evening, Pereira ordered Hill to lace up a pair of boxing gloves, guiding him to the Octagon, urging him to fight for free in an impromptu rematch — after the Illinois native made his way to his team.

😳 Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill ran into each other and were ready to throw down pic.twitter.com/tkMgzRO1m9 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) December 5, 2024

Beckoned to calm down by his coach, Plinio Cruz, Pereira circled Hill during the encounter, who claimed he would make money with the Brazilian — by knocking him out if they share the Octagon again in the future.