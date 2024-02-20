Jamahal Hill taking a page out of Ilia Topuria’s playbook ahead of UFC 300 clash with Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill is taking a page out of Ilia Topuria’s playbook.

Hill — a former light heavyweight champion who never lost the belt — will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on April 13 to headline UFC 300. Sweet Dreams’ was forced to vacate the belt six months removed from his title-winning performance against Glover Teixeira in January 2023. In his absence, Alex Pereira has risen to the top of the division, claiming his second UFC title after just seven fights with the promotion.

With only two months to prepare and coming off an Achilles injury, the deck certainly appears to be stacked against Jamahal Hill. Still, the ex-champ is nonetheless confident in his ability to get the job done and once again wrap UFC gold around his waist.

In fact, Hill is so confident that he’s already updated his Instagram profile to read, “Undisputed UFC LHW Champion of The World.”

UFC Fans are not convinced that Jamahal Hill can Duplicate Ilia Topuria’s Result

Newly crowned featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria did the exact same thing weeks ahead of his UFC 298 title tilt with Alexander Volkanovski, declaring himself the 145-pound king on social media long before taking his seat on the throne.

Needless to say, Hill is more than confident in his ability to produce a result similar to Topuria’s, but UFC fans are not exactly convinced.

“Alex sending this guy to the shadow realm,” one user wrote in response. “But in this case he’ll have to edit later,” another added. “Hill ain’t stopping Pereira. Hill couldn’t even finish an old Glover Teixeira.” “Alex sending this guy to the shadow realm.”

Who do you see leaving Las Vegas with the light heavyweight title when Alex Pereira defends the 205-pound crown against Jamahal Hill?