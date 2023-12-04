UFC Star Jamahal Hill Breaks Silence on Recent Domestic Violence Arrest: ‘I can’t wait for the truth to be told’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested last week during an alleged domestic incident while visiting his family in Michigan.

TMZ Sports reported that Hill was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Monday, November 27, and released later that evening. Early reports revealed that ‘Sweet Dreams’ had an altercation with an unidentified male who suffered “serious or aggravated injury upon him.”

It was later discovered that the alleged victim was Jamahal Hill’s brother, James Anthony Hill.

The UFC star is not expected to be back in court until January, but he decided to address the accusations against him amid all the recent online reports.

“There’s been a lot of reports out about the situation that happened when I was back home in Michigan, visiting for the holidays,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I will just say this, at this time, it’s an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. “I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court and I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day,” Hill continued. “The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold on to that and stay true to that and yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say on that” (h/t MMA Mania).

Dana White Comments on Jamahal Hill’s Arrest

Asked for his thoughts on Hill’s situation following Saturday’s UFC event in The Lone Star State, Dana White feigned ignorance.

“I know nothing about it,” White told reporters at the UFC Austin press conference. “I literally don’t know anything. Obviously, it’s something between him and his brother. That’s some family sh*t and I’m sure they’ll figure that out.”

Jamahal Hill is currently sidelined while recovering from a ruptured Achilles he suffered during a charity basketball game in July. The injury forced ‘Sweet Dreams’ to relinquish his 205-pound title, paving the way for Alex Pereira to claim the crown via a second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Upon his return, Hill is expected to challenge ‘Poatan’ in an effort to reclaim the gold he never lost.