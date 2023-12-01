Ex-UFC Champ Jamahal Hill arrested, charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his brother

Ex-UFC champion Jamahal Hill was arrested in Michigan for domestic violence earlier this week.

Per a report from TMZ, Hill was booked at a Kent County jail in the early morning hours of Monday and was released at 7:35 p.m. later that evening. That same day, prosecutors formally charged the MMA star with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Hill assaulted James Anthony Hill Jr., inflicting “serious or aggravated injury upon him.” It was later revealed that the alleged victim was the brother of Jamahal Hill and “a resident or former resident” of the light heavyweight contender.

Further details surrounding the incident were not made immediately available. Hill is due in court in January for a hearing.

Jamahal Hill’s Manager Releases Statement

Hill’s manager through Sucker Punch Entertainment, Brian Butler-Au, released a statement regarding his client’s arrest on social media, calling the reports nothing more than “clickbait.”

“The recent “click bait” headlines about @JamahalH were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother,” Butler-Au wrote. “Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court.”

Hill captured the 205-pound title in January following a five-round war with former champion Glover Teixeira. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was forced to vacate the title before he ever defended it after he suffered a ruptured Achilles during a charity basketball game over the summer.

No timeline has been revealed for Hill’s return to the Octagon, but he is expected to face newly crowned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira once medically cleared.